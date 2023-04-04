Scorpions Sting Tridents in Men’s Rugby

The Scorpions dominated the first half of their match against rivals Tridents on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the historic Garrison Savannah. Romel Moore opened the scoring with a dominant try early in the first half, battling his way through an ineffective Trident defence. The weather was extremely windy, and Scorpions Kevin Carter was, at first, unable to kick the conversions. He did score one late in the half. Youthful Thierry Taylor-Shepherd scored the first of his three tries in the first half.

The second half started poorly for the Tridents, as Kevin Carter planted another five-pointer for the Scorpions, quickly followed by Thierry Taylor-Shepherd’s second score. This time Carter was able to kick the conversion. While Simon John and Mitchell Morris each scored another try, the Tridents kicking was substandard.

Scorpions lead the league with 12 points, standing undefeated, while Renegades have eight points, Emperors one point and Tridents have yet to win a match. The next senior men’s fixture will take place on Saturday, April 8, between Renegades and Emperors. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:00 pm.

Get Into Rugby (GIR) Barbados has also resumed their Saturday tag rugby sessions for children ages 5-11, every Saturday morning at 10:00 am, at a cost of $25.00 per month, per child. There will also be a Tag Rugby Easter Camp from April 11th to April 22nd, from 9am to 4pm each day. Register here!