Revenue Authority’s Bridge Street Office Open for Payments on Saturdays

The Barbados Revenue Authority will open its Bridge Street Mall location every Saturday throughout April as part of its efforts to improve service during the tax season. For the special Saturday openings, taxpayers can make in-person payments between 9 am to 3 pm for all tax and vehicle registration transactions.

Carolyn Williams-Gayle, senior manager (ag) responsible for Headquarters Services at the Authority, indicated that this Saturday service provides taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on the weekend while also alleviating the high walk-in traffic at the Authority’s offices during the income tax filing period.

“Generally, at this time of the year, there is an influx of foot traffic to our locations during the week. As a means of better serving taxpayers and reducing the numbers coming to our offices, we continued with the strategy of hosting tax clinics on the weekdays and into the weekend. We have started to see a steady stream of taxpayers seeking assistance with their filing and payment obligations both at the tax clinics and via our Contact Centre,” she explained.

“The opening of the Bridge Street Mall location for payments on the weekend also forms part of the strategy to improve service delivery during the tax season. This is being to facilitate those persons who are not yet able to use the various online payment options available for paying taxes or licensing fees and who may have difficulty visiting a payment centre during the week.”