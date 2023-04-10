Polo action in aid of Soroptimist International (SI) Barbados’ Programs

Soroptimist International (SI) Barbados will host a charity polo match on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the picturesque Barbados Polo Club, Polo Ridge, Holder’s Hill, St. James.

The chukkas will be for charity when the polo action gets underway at 3:15 p.m. The funds raised will help finance multiple initiatives undertaken by SI Barbados to improve the lives of women and girls in this country.

The Club also offers scholarships to female students pursuing studies in Social Work at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. In addition, the Frances Chandler Memorial Award for Agriculture is offered annually to women working in and/or studying agriculture.

President of SI Barbados, Amanda Lynch-Foster, looks forward to welcoming patrons to Holders Polo Club for the charity match. She noted that in addition to raising funds, it is an opportunity for the Club to raise awareness about its advocacy efforts.

“For 60 years, SI Barbados has been steadfastly working to improve the lives of women and girls in our country. We are proud of our accomplishments, but we know that there is still work to be done to ensure that women and girls are safe and have access to the resources necessary to self-actualize. We are encouraging people to come out in their numbers to support this upcoming polo match, as the funds raised will help us to achieve our mandate,” the President added.

She also thanked sponsors who made the event possible, particularly CIBC FirstCaribbean, the Massy Group and Fieldtech Staging Solutions.

The match promises to be an afternoon of exciting polo action. Patrons also can look forward to a premium champagne bar, a silent auction and an afterparty. Tickets are priced at $30 and are available from any member of the Club or can be ordered online at bit.ly/ chukkasforcharity2023.