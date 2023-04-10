Polo action in aid of Soroptimist International (SI) Barbados’ Programs

by Bajan Reporter / April 10th, 2023

Soroptimist International (SI) Barbados will host a charity polo match on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the picturesque Barbados Polo Club, Polo Ridge, Holder’s Hill, St. James. 

The chukkas will be for charity when the polo action gets underway at 3:15 p.m. The funds raised will help finance multiple initiatives undertaken by SI Barbados to improve the lives of women and girls in this country.  

These initiatives include the Senior Citizens Village and Hildegarde Weekes Activity Centre, located at Eden Lodge, St. Michael; the New Horizons Programme, which provides mentorship and developmental support for at-risk girls; and the Period Dignity Project, through which SI Barbados provides period products to students.

These initiatives include the Senior Citizens Village and Hildegarde Weekes Activity Centre, located at Eden Lodge, St. Michael; the New Horizons Programme, which provides mentorship and developmental support for at-risk girls; and the Period Dignity Project, through which SI Barbados provides period products to students.

The Club also offers scholarships to female students pursuing studies in Social Work at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. In addition, the Frances Chandler Memorial Award for Agriculture is offered annually to  women working in and/or studying agriculture.  

President of SI Barbados, Amanda Lynch-Foster, looks forward to welcoming patrons to Holders Polo Club for the charity match. She noted that in addition to raising funds, it is an opportunity for the Club to raise awareness about its advocacy efforts. 

“For 60 years, SI Barbados has been steadfastly working to improve the lives of women and girls in our country. We are proud of our accomplishments, but we know that there is still work to be done to ensure that women and girls are safe and have access to the resources necessary to self-actualize. We are encouraging people to come out in their numbers to support this upcoming polo match, as the funds raised will help us to achieve our mandate,” the President added. 

She also thanked sponsors who made the event possible, particularly CIBC FirstCaribbean, the Massy Group and Fieldtech Staging Solutions. 

The match promises to be an afternoon of exciting polo action. Patrons also can look forward to a premium champagne bar, a silent auction and an afterparty. Tickets are priced at $30 and are available from any member of the Club or can be ordered online at bit.ly/chukkasforcharity2023

Post Views: 42
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen