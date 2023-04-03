“Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre” Cary Elwes, Jason Statham – Prime Video

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre sees Orson (Jason Statham) and Sarah (Aubrey Plaza) working alongside some of the world’s most exclusive spies, and Hollywood’s man of the moment, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to try and stop the distribution of fatal weapons. Watch Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre from the 7th of April on Prime Video. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett and Bugzy Malone.