“Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre” Cary Elwes, Jason Statham – Prime Video

by Bajan Reporter / April 3rd, 2023

Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre sees Orson (Jason Statham) and Sarah (Aubrey Plaza) working alongside some of the world’s most exclusive spies, and Hollywood’s man of the moment, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to try and stop the distribution of fatal weapons. Watch Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre from the 7th of April on Prime Video. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett and Bugzy Malone.

 

