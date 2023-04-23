Older Barbadian fell victim to St Philip blaze, law and fire scouting for clues

Officers are busy learning about the origins of a house fire reported to the District C Police Station last night – Saturday, 22nd April 2023.

The fire apparently unfolded at a residence located at Hillview, Marley Vale in St. Philip. Police immediately responded and, on arrival, met with personnel from the Barbados Fire Service. The fire, which destroyed two residences, situated next to each other, was extinguished about 10:45 mpm. Firemen reported the discovery of charred remains of a human body located in the bathroom section of the house.

The body was later identified as 67 year old Carol Alleyne 67 years from that same address and resident of the former dwelling. The second house, which was destroyed, is owned by Michael Hunte, same area. Both houses were uninsured.