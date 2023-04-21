Labour Minister of #Barbados outlines new regulations for Occupational Safety & Health

In order to avoid confusion, some aspects of Barbados’ Safety and Health at Work Act (SHaW) are being defined.

Colin Jordan, Labour Minister of Barbados said the descriptions some parts of legislature contained in the SHaW act allowed employers to their own versions and workers confused as to their rights under the Act.

Speaking to journalists and bloggers over the weekend during a press conference at the Barbados Water Authority’s headquarters in the Pine, Jordan said to make sure such gaps were narrowed, several regulations have been put in place to buttress the act to “reduce the opportunities for misinterpretation and also opportunities for abuse“…