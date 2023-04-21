Labour Minister of #Barbados outlines new regulations for Occupational Safety & Health

by AirBourne / April 21st, 2023

In order to avoid confusion, some aspects of Barbados’ Safety and Health at Work Act (SHaW) are being defined.

Colin Jordan, Labour Minister of Barbados said the descriptions some parts of legislature contained in the SHaW act allowed employers to their own versions and workers confused as to their rights under the Act.

Minister Jordan observed - "... Fuel station medical supervision was another promise that we made before coming to office. We mentioned it in our manifesto from 2018. Well, those are groups of workers who we deem to be forgotten by employers and probably by society as a whole word the persons who work at petrol stations and so we have this in last year's regulation that speaks to their terms of work, provision of Rent Protection and also tests (medical tests) that they are provided with, without any cost to them..."

Speaking to journalists and bloggers over the weekend during a press conference at the Barbados Water Authority’s headquarters in the Pine, Jordan said to make sure such gaps were narrowed, several regulations have been put in place to buttress the act to “reduce the opportunities for misinterpretation and also opportunities for abuse“…

