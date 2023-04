HOTEL GROUP ALLIANCE WITH PRIVATE SECTOR AIMS TO CURB LITTERING IN BARBADOS

While tourism may require everyone to play their part, the hygiene of Barbados is an ongoing process with or without visitors and shows true self love – this was asserted over the weekend by Renee Coppin, Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association who wants to see not only tourism stakeholders, but all Barbadians be passionate about cleanliness on roads and communities not just visitor attractions.