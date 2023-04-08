Difficult Conversations – “Come for Your World” by Grenville Phillips II

Next year will mark 60 years of my life on Earth. This time has given me enough data to interpret the unpredictable cycle of ups and downs of my life. On the highest crests, I used to wonder what I had done to receive such good fortune. In the lowest valleys, I did not want to face tomorrow and wished that the Lord would simply come for His world – with haste.

I no longer react in that manner. I simply accept that the cycle will continue, despite my being unable to predict when any part of the cycle will start or end. I have found that the cycle is described in Psalm 23, which I shall paraphrase below.

MY SHEPHERD.

Since the Almighty God and Creator is also my Shepherd, if I follow Him I cannot fail. When He knows that I need to recover after being stressed to my limits, He makes me rest in comfort and leads me where I may be refreshed. When my soul is restored, He resumes my training.

I continually have opportunities to pursue paths of excellence and do what is right, so that He, the Creator of all that is seen and unseen, may be glorified – and I may learn to be kinder, and more: polite, helpful, tolerant, forgiving, knowledgeable, competent, productive, stronger and healthier.

AMONG ENEMIES.

Even if I walk in places where there is no escape, and where I am in the shadows of those who wish me harm, I shall walk unafraid. My confidence is in my Shepherd who is with me, and can fight on my behalf and save me – if He chooses. However, He may choose to allow me to suffer as part of my training – and then restore my soul if I reach my limits.

Those who hate me may see me being blessed in their presence. God has given me influence and resources beyond what I thought I could obtain. Surely, good things will follow me all my days. Since I am not perfect and will likely make mistakes until the day I die, God’s mercy will also follow me to the end.

MY TRAINING.

Whenever I have reached my limits, my Shepherd will lead me out of the fray and make me rest. He will lead me where I may be refreshed and restored, so that I may continue with my training. Choosing the Almighty God as my Shepherd makes me His adopted son and part of His household and kingdom forever. The end.

We were created to be part of the leadership in God’s kingdom, which is the purpose of our training. Let me encourage you to choose God as your shepherd, because we are being shepherded through this life, whether we acknowledge it or not. Since we will go where our shepherd leads us, we should choose our shepherd wisely.

If you think your past mistakes have disqualified you from starting or resuming your training, please know that Jesus, the Messiah of all mankind, has already paid the eternal consequences of all your past and future offenses. Therefore, repent, forgive others, follow the Shepherd, and keep striving to do what is good and right.