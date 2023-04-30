Dates confirmed for Radical Caribbean Cup 2023

The calendar for the fourth season of the Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC) confirmed on Wednesday, it includes two visits to Trinidad & Tobago for the first time. The Suzuki-powered Radical SR3 sports-racers, the fastest race cars in the region, will kick off the championship season at Bushy Park Barbados next month, with five rounds scheduled between May and November.

As before, each race weekend will comprise one or more Free Practice sessions, a single Qualifying session and three points-scoring races. In addition to the individual Champion Driver Trophy, the highest-placed driver from each territory will win points race-by-race counting towards the Nations Cup, which was awarded for the first time last year.

The first round will be organised on Sunday, May 14 by Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI) at the St Philip facility, where most of the cars that contest the series are based; as usual for a Bushy Park race meet, Saturday will be given over to testing. The cars will then travel to the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway for rounds two and three, organised by the Trinidad & Tobago Automobile Sports Association (TTASA), on June 25 and July 23.

BPMSI will stage the final two rounds at Bushy Park. Round 4 will be on September 3, a weekend traditionally reserved for regional or international race meets in recent years, with the final on November 23/24, where the RCC will share the bill with the Caterham Caribbean Cup, which is supported by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Participating in this exciting new fixture at the island’s circuit means that the final round of the RCC will not take place at the South Dakota Raceway in Guyana as it has done previously.

Championship coordinator Kurt Seabra said: “We are having a late start to the season which meant that we could not tour for a round of the RCC at South Dakota this year as the dates mean that shipping would not work. Nevertheless, it is always exciting to have another season of the RCC and we look forward to all the new prospects and battles that 2023 has to offer”.

Last year, Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey clinched the title by a margin of just five points from season-long rival T&T’s Kristian Boodoosingh by winning the final race of the season at South Dakota. Guyana also won the inaugural Nations Cup, despite Barbadian brothers Stuart and Mark Maloney closing the gap to a single point with victories in the first two races at the November finale.

This will be the fourth season of the RCC, as only one round was run in 2020, which did not constitute a championship, and there were no races in 2021. There have been nine different winners in the 36 races, with 2018 Champion Stuart Maloney the most successful over the three years with eight victories, ahead of Jeffrey on six. Despite failing to win a race in his debut season, Jamaica’s William Myers beat the Reigning Champion to the 2019 crown by seven points after an impressively consistent performance netted him nine podium finishes.

Radical Caribbean Cup 2023

Round 1 – May 14, Bushy Park Barbados (BPMSI)

Round 2 – June 25, Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway (TTASA)

Round 3 – July 23, Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway (TTASA)

Round 4 – September 3, Bushy Park Barbados (BPMSI)