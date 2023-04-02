CHTA Education Foundation to Conduct Supercharged Service Training in Grenada

The CHTA Education Foundation (Education Foundation) is excited to partner with the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA) to bring the highly successful ‘Caribbean Supercharged Service’ program to Grenada in July 2023.

At the launch, attended by Lennox Andrews, Grenada’s Minister of Tourism, Kendra Hopkin, President, GHTA, and Deleon Forrester, Public Relations Manager, Sandals Grenada Resort, Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of the CHTA Education Foundation remarked “I am pleased with the caliber of workshops being offered to anyone who works in tourism and hospitality in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. There is something for everyone, however established or new you are.” She continued “the Education Foundation can guarantee you energetic, practical and relevant content delivered in an inclusive manner that will allow each participant to immediately return to work and sparkle.”

The CHTA Education Foundation is most grateful to Sandals Foundation partnering with the Education Foundation again to sponsor part of the Grenada training. Heidi Clarke, Executive Director, was particularly impressed by the GHTA’s promise of reaching beyond their membership and inviting everyone across the Tri-Island Nation to register and be part of this timely, regional experience.

The GHTA Tourism Enhancement Fund has joined this endeavor with the aim of making the training accessible to as many people as possible. The Tourism Enhancement Fund is also offering 24 transportation and accommodation scholarships to people from Carriacou and Petite Martinique, giving a tremendous opportunity for tourism and hospitality workers from the sister islands.

Arlene Friday, CEO, GHTA and Suzanne Shillingford-Brooks, Trainer, were both enthusiastic about the various workshops targeting first-contact job roles such as Tour Reps, Front Desk agents, VIP Services, Concierge & Information Point teams. Additionally, the men and women who keep us safe are not forgotten, ranging from Police, Security Company personnel, Gardeners, Pool & Beach attendants and Bell folks. Grenada’s growing culinary niche is being supported with service, food knowledge and food safety rooted in HACCP principles workshops on offer.

Naturally the Education Foundation’s successful Supercharged Service training is for anyone outside the accommodation sector. It is ideal for tour guides, drinks and snacks under a mango tree, chocolate and spice, marine activities, artisans, soap and candle makers … anyone who helps to make visitor’s vacation.

Arlene Friday concluded “The GHTA is energized and focused, and we know that our people are our magic. It is our pleasure as an organization to bring the Education Foundation training that is service-centric rooted in standards, efficiencies, and safety, to Grenada. I encourage everyone to register before 5 April and secure your seat. I know Louise and Suzanne, the Education Foundation trainers, will light you up!”

Registration closes noon on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Contact the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association www.ghta.org for details.

To learn more about the Education Foundation, visit chtaef.com.