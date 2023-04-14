CARICAD & the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator Enter Into Two-Year Agreement

The Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) and the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) are actively building on a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was put in place in September 2022. Both organizations are working together to boost Caribbean public sector professionals’ understanding of climate resilience, capacity-building, and sustainable development, and how these are applied within the region.

CARICAD is the region’s focal point for transforming and modernizing public sectors of member states to better formulate and implement public policy towards the achievement of sound governance. CARICAD’s focus over the years has been on shaping and enhancing the development and sustainability of strong governance, structures and management arrangements in the Region’s public sectors through the provision of technical assistance and capacity building, particularly in the area of leadership development.

The CCSA actively seeks out public and private sector climate-smart projects in the region through its investor forums, as an official nominator of the global environment Earthshot Prize and ongoing interactions with governments, nonprofits and entrepreneurs within and outside of the region. It then works to match those projects with suitable philanthropists or investors within its network.

Devon Rowe, Executive Director, CARICAD: “CARICAD recognises the important leadership role of the public sector in creating a climate resilient Caribbean. This collaboration with CCSA affords us an opportunity to build public sector capacity to create the enabling environment for climate resilience, and to share associated best practices across our stakeholders.”