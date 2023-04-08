Caribbean Week Returns to New York City in June

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the highly anticipated return of Caribbean Week in New York, scheduled for June 5-8, 2023, in “The Big Apple“.

The event, being held under the auspices of the CTO Foundation, aims to showcase the vibrant Caribbean culture, foster engagement with the media, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry.

Neil Walters, Acting Secretary General of the CTO noted, “We are thrilled to be able to bring back this important event that highlights the dynamism of the Caribbean and our strong connection to the Northeastern USA, which is one of our primary source markets.”

Walters explained that Caribbean Week’s hiatus over the last few years was due to the pandemic. Travel restrictions implemented globally presented not only resource challenges but also general uncertainty regarding the recovery of travel. As a result, the ability to resume activities in the marketplace was impacted.

A Welcome Cocktail Reception hosted by CTO Allied Members is scheduled during the week, and attendees can also look forward to a Tourism Industry Marketing Conference aimed at exploring trends in destination growth.

The CTO will stage a press breakfast, along with the popular Media Marketplace, which will provide a platform for Caribbean countries to engage with trade, consumer and diaspora media.

Funds raised during Caribbean Week will go towards scholarships and grants for Caribbean students in the region and the diaspora.