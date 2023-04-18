Caribbean Water Conference 2023 to Address Pressing Water Issues in the Region

The Caribbean region is facing unprecedented challenges with regard to the availability, use, and management of water. The impacts of climate change continue to cause significant disruptions to the water supply; negatively affecting the way of life and existence of the Caribbean people.

The Conference seeks to raise regional awareness about the issues plaguing the Caribbean’s water sector. It is being executed with the goal of accelerating action on water sector resilience in the face of the impacts of multiple hazards, including climate change. The conference seeks to identify specific priority issues to be tackled in order to build the resilience of the water sector; these include but are not limited to water resources management, water quality, and emerging risks.

Stakeholders from regional governments, regional institutions, the private sector, and civil society, academia, and the media will showcase how different means of implementation and partnerships can promote the necessary transformative change.

The activities executed under the Caribbean Water Conference 2023 aligns with USAID’s goals to strengthen countries to reduce their vulnerability to shocks, improve their responsiveness, and increase their ability to rebound after a natural disaster or respond to the impact of climate variability.

The Caribbean Water Conference 2023 – “Water for Life” is a call to action for Caribbean people to come together and explore ways to mitigate further negative effects of climate change and its impacts on water availability, use, and management in the region.

The conference promises to be an exciting and engaging event, featuring various dynamic speakers, practical sessions, and interactive workshops. Online registration is available for stakeholders across sectors keen on joining the conversation.

To register for the Caribbean Water Conference 2023 – “Water is Life”, visit

www.waterislife2023.com