Canada & the World Food Programme READY to advance resilience and adaptability to disasters in the Caribbean

CARICOM Member States benefitting from regional project activities. As the home of the Regional Logistics Hub and Centre of Excellence, Barbados will also share in capacity building initiatives and technical assistance opportunities under the Disaster READY Project.

WFP Representative Regis Chapman shared, “We appreciate the partnership with the Government of Canada to increase the resilience of vulnerable people and contribute to the achievement of gender equality in the Caribbean. We look forward to continuing our support to governments, prioritizing those investments that safeguard the lives of women, men, boys and girls against climate, economic and other shocks, while also taking other vulnerabilities into consideration across all stages of life.”

The Disaster READY Project is one of five new initiatives announced by Prime Minister Trudeau last month, representing CAD$44.5 million in additional funding focused on biodiversity, climate resilience, and disaster preparedness and recovery to support CARICOM in addressing the climate crisis. Executive Director for Canada’s Caribbean Regional Development Program Sharon Peake noted, “Canada is excited to be starting this innovative and people-first program of support with the World Food Programme to improve the resilience of the most vulnerable in society.”

Recovery from natural disasters and severe weather events can take many years and people living in situations of vulnerability are the least able to prepare for these events, which can further exacerbate vulnerability. Canada recognises the severe impact natural disasters and severe weather events have had in the Caribbean region. Through the Disaster READY Project, Canada reaffirms its commitment to support CARICOM countries in their efforts to advance resilience and adaptability to disasters.