BWA explains Late Opening of BWA Offices due to staff meeting with Barbados Workers Union

The Barbados Water Authority would like to inform its valued customers that its offices including the Payment Centre at The Pine, St. Michael will open for business at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, April 19th.

This late opening is to facilitate a general staff meeting at the Barbados Workers Union, Harmony Hall, St. Michael during the morning. Customers are asked to kindly arrange their business accordingly.

Persons who wish to make payments are reminded that water bills may be paid at:

The Republic Bank (?Barbados) Limited

All Post Offices

Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union Ltd?.

and

SurePay Outlets

Bills can also be paid online via

RBC,

Scotiabank

CIBC First Caribbean

Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.

and

SurePay Online.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience caused.