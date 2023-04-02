Business and Professional Womens Club Literacy Programme, April 18 to May 23rd 2023

The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Barbados launched a financial literacy programme in 2022 delivered via ZOOM to empower women in Barbados and the wider Caribbean. The programme focuses on the financial wellness, confidence and security of women living on low incomes and builds capacity through a unique programme that combines six-week long instruction workshops in various topic areas.

Financial literacy is one of the main drivers of the developmental goals in modern society. Under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) financial literacy and education are interlinked with multiple objectives. Low-income women in Barbados, the wider Caribbean and around the world often face barriers to accessing financial services due to low financial literacy among other reasons. Through this programme BPW will support development of effective strategies to overcome longstanding barriers for women.

The project, made possible with funding from the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Barbados, will be of great benefit overcoming barriers preventing women from accessing financial services and encouraging women to participate more fully in the national economy.

The programme will play a pivotal role in supporting marginalized low-income communities, reducing poverty through capacity building and equipping participants with basic financial knowledge for better decision making in their daily life. Topics include:

– Knowing your money and living within your means. – Budgeting. What does a budget means to you; making a budget and sticking to it. – Savings: Developing a savings habit; creating an Emergency Fund; Types of Savings Plans. – Debt; Understanding Credit Cards; Hire Purchase; Loans; What to do about the Bailiff? – Entrepreneurship and money management. – Mortgage and Rental Agreements; Legal words made simple; the Fine Print.

“We believe that the women of Barbados should be able to demonstrate their business acumen as well as achieve financial independence. The programme will serve as a solid step towards financial empowerment”.

This free programme runs for 6 weeks from 7pm-9pm every Tuesday from 18th April – 23rd May, 2023. To attend the virtual programme, persons may register by clicking here. For more information on the programme, persons may call 850-0210 or email bpwonline@gmail.com.