Barbadian Journalist Participates in U.S. Sponsored Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists

by Bajan Reporter / April 14th, 2023

Nicholas Maitland, a multimedia journalist at the Nation Newspaper in Barbados is currently in the United States participating on the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). He is taking part in a three-week project on “Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists” from April 3 to April 21.

During the IVLP program, he and other participants will explore the crucial role of responsibility and accuracy in reporting in a democracy. Participants will also examine the efforts of fact checking groups, and demonstrate the influence of social media and digital technologies on how citizens use and share information.

U. S. Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said, “Exchanges like the one Mr. Maitland is participating in are fabulous opportunities for us to highlight the values that the United States and Barbados share. Working together to promote social change we are building a stronger, more vibrant future for the next generation.”

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn from how U.S. experts in this profession operate, and to share best practices with the other program fellows.

