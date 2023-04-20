Barbadian Envoy Receives Honorary Title from Historical Kingdom in Indonesia

by Bajan Reporter / April 20th, 2023

Ambassador Adrian Daisley was bestowed an honorary title by the Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate, a historical kingdom located in Central Java, Indonesia. This recognition was bestowed by the Royal House of Her Royal Highness S.A.T LA Puteri Prof. Dr. HRH Princess Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno, PhD

Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate is an ancient kingdom that has existed since the 18th century. It played a significant role in the history of Java and was renowned for its rich cultural heritage, including gamelan music and batik textiles. Today, it remains an important center of Javanese art, culture, and tradition.

Ambassador Daisley’s impressive leadership in global spaces and role in fostering an inclusive society promoting peace, goodwill and soft diplomacy have earned him this prestigious recognition. His outstanding leadership and dedication to promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between nations have been acknowledged and appreciated.

