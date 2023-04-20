Barbadian Envoy Receives Honorary Title from Historical Kingdom in Indonesia

Ambassador Adrian Daisley was bestowed an honorary title by the Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate, a historical kingdom located in Central Java, Indonesia. This recognition was bestowed by the Royal House of Her Royal Highness S.A.T LA Puteri Prof. Dr. HRH Princess Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno, PhD

Ambassador Daisley’s impressive leadership in global spaces and role in fostering an inclusive society promoting peace, goodwill and soft diplomacy have earned him this prestigious recognition. His outstanding leadership and dedication to promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between nations have been acknowledged and appreciated.