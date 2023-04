Artist celebrates 80 with Queen’s Park Gallery Exhibition: Roundtable Talk with Alison Chapman-Andrews 22/04/2023

On Saturday, April 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the gallery, there will be a roundtable talk with the artist moderated by the show’s guest curator Katherine Kennedy and featuring art historian & curator Dr. Allison Thompson and visual artist Ras Akyem-i Ramsay as fellow panellists.