TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ARRANGEMENTS FOR SANDY LANE GOLD CUP 2023

The Barbados Police Service wishes to inform the Public that due to the Sandy Lane Gold Cup 2023, which will be held at the Historic Garrison Savannah on Saturday 4th March 2023.

To alleviate traffic congestion general vehicular traffic flow on the Garrison Road will be restricted to one way only; from Dalkeith towards Hastings, with motorists keeping the Savannah to their right at all times. However, Public Service Vehicles will however have normal access.

NO PARKING

Vehicles will not be allowed to park or remain stationary on the following roads except for the purpose of setting down or picking up passengers:

Garrison Road, Garrison Hill, Dalkeith Road, Dalkeith Hill, Dayrells Road, Bay Street, Hastings Road.

PARKING

Parking is permitted on the grass areas on the circumference of the Savannah but not on sidewalks.

NB: No parking will be allowed in front of any area along the track designated for entry of horses or vehicles onto the Savannah.