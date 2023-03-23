Tracy Berkeley named as Bermuda Tourism Authority’s new CEO

Tracy Berkeley has been named as the chief executive of the Bermuda Tourism Authority after nine months as interim head.

A BTA spokesman said Ms Berkeley, who joined the organisation in January 2020, is the first woman to hold the post.

“Ms Berkeley has worked tirelessly to stabilise the organisation for increased team productivity, raised the awareness and relevance of the destination by meeting with stakeholders in the travel trade, and media industries, and worked alongside partners to deliver the BTA’s award-winning Lost Yet Found campaign,” the spokesman said.

“With her steady hand, Ms Berkeley has helped to build a new leadership team that is better fit to meet the organisation’s needs, re-engaged with key industry leaders, and most importantly, restored the credibility of the BTA in the eyes of its stakeholders.

“Ms Berkeley serves on several private and public Boards and is a 2024 Certified Destination Management Executive candidate.”

“We are starting to see incremental growth along with a reinvigorated local community. Our success can be attributed in part to a focused, data-led strategic recovery plan and our commitment to seeing it through.

