There’s a new President of the Windward Cricket Club

Windward Cricket Club held their 102nd Annual General Meeting over the weekend to choose a new Committee of Management to chart the club’s direction for 2023.

Richard Cox spoke on the club’s success financially as well as on the cricket field for the previous year, while lamenting the fact that they were not able to field a competitive tennis team due to rule changes in the Barbados Tennis Association Interclub competition. He went on to thank the cast and crew of last years dinner and stage production, the entertainment committee who organised some very successful fund-raising events, and the club sponsors, especially Sagicor who has agreed to continue to support the club, and the Foursquare group who helped with the holding of the clubs 100th anniversary function.

After his opening remarks, Cox indicated that he was stepping down as President, having served in the position since 2020, but would remain involved in some capacity. Additionally, he encouraged the younger members of the club to get involved in the running of the club, whether on one of the committees, or helping to work during the club’s fund-raising events, which Windward relies on heavily to continue to offer a well maintained, welcoming and competitive environment.

After discussion and adoption of the club’s financials for the previous year, the floor was opened to nominations and election of the various Committee of Management positions. Cox nominated Andrew Lythcott to be his successor and he was elected to the position unopposed.

Lythcott then proceeded to nominate Alan Branch as Vice President, Paul Allen as Club Secretary, Nick Shepherd as Entertainment Secretary, Ed Clarke as Treasurer and Charlie Thornton as Bar Secretary, all were elected unopposed.

This was followed by the election of team captains and vice captains. Latrell Greenidge was elected to serve as the clubs very first 1st Division captain, with Alan Branch acting as his vice, while Lamar Springer was elected as 2nd Division Captain, with Glenmar Hinds as his vice. Lori Bryant-Phillips was elected to the position of tennis captain, with Sean Thornton as her vice.

Andrew Lythcott was elected to be the Masters Cricket captain, with Winston Chase serving as his vice-captain. Following on from this was the election of five Floor Members to serve on the committee to shadow club officers, and perform other duties as required. Elected to this position were, Ryan Hutchinson, Richard Cox, Mark Weekes, Sean Thornton and Paul Gill. The 5 member cricket selection committee will be comprised of the two captains and vice captains with coach Jafari Toppin being elected to join them for the 1st and 2nd Divsion selctions, and Alan Branch for the Masters selections. In tennis, Rick Taurel was elected to join Bryant-Philips and Thornton as the tennis team selection committee. Representing Windward at the Barbados Cricket Association will be Andrew Lythcott and Winston Chase, while Michael Hutchinson will represent the club at the Barbados Tennis Association.

The meeting was followed by the presentation of the award for Tennis Player of Year for 2022, won by Lee Ann Thornton, and the Richard Marshall Award for the Junior Player of the year for 2022, won by Nile Morris.