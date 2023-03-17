The Harrison College Queen’s College Alumni Network (HCQCAN) Launches Commemorative Publication

The Harrison College Queen’s College Alumni Network (HCQCAN) will launch its first-ever Commemorative Publication on Saturday, April 1, 2023. This exciting event will take place in the Queen’s College hall, Husbands, St. James at 4:00 pm.

The HCQCAN comprises four associations: Harrison College Queen’s College Alumni Associations, HCQCAA, USA, HCQCAA, Toronto, Old Harrisonian Association (OHS) and Queen’s College Association (QCA).

The production of this ground-breaking publication is the brainchild of Grant Morris, an alumnus of Harrison College, who resides in Canada and is a member of the Steering Committee. He has worked diligently with the two schools, historian Ralph Jemmott, and several alumni to create this landmark limited-edition collectable.

This book is much more than a collection of alumni biographies. It reveals the illustrious histories of Harrison College and Queen’s College, and their impact on Barbadian society and internationally. The publication contains selected articles on the contributions of past students to their home country, their adopted country or the world. (We have people like Dr. Juliet Daniel, Dr. Wayne Greaves, Prof. Cardinal Warde, and Dr. Alan Emtage) whose contributions impact the globe. It is a true testament to the value of a good education that is fit for purpose.

While this book’s primary goal is to motivate students, it should certainly inspire all who receive and read it. Proceeds from the book sale will be used in the Improvement Campaign for the two schools, launched at the virtual Grand Reunion held in October 2021.