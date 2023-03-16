The Best Man (2023) Dolph Lundgren, Luke Wilson

by Bajan Reporter / March 16th, 2023

Director: Shane Dax TaylorWriters: C. Alec Rossel, Shane Dax Taylor & Daniel Zirilli Stars: Dolph Lundgren, Nicky Whelan & Luke Wilson

Mercenaries seize control of a remote resort hotel during a wedding and it’s up to the best man, the groom and their drunken best friend to stop the terrorists and save the hostages.

