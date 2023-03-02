TEENAGER FROM WANSTEAD GARDENS IS LATEST MISSING PERSON

by DevilsAdvocate / March 2nd, 2023

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the General Public, in locating missing girl Jade Sapphire Patricia Cole 15 years of #29 Apartment 4, Wanstead Gardens, St. Michael. 

DESCRIPTION:

She is about 5’ 3” tall; medium build; with almond shaped eyes; medium, flattish nose; hair worn in a short afro with the sides lower than the top; both ears pierced twice with two (2) studs in her left ear only. She has a heart tattoo with an ‘L’ in it on her left wrist.

She also has scars on both hands and bad acne in her face. She looks older than her age. She usually likes to be alone. Clothing unknown. She frequents Kings Village, Holder’s Hill, Saint James.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jade Sapphire Patricia Cole is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
