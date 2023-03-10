Sagicor Bank (Barbados) Limited Launches Fully Digital Banking Solutions in Barbados

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) Limited, the first fully digital bank in the English-speaking Caribbean, is pleased to announce the public launch of its banking services and operations.

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) is designed to return control of the banking relationship to the customer. The banking experience has been reimagined from the customer’s perspective, with a full suite of personal and business banking products that are easy to get, simple to use, safe, secure, and rewarding. Unmatched customer experience, affordable products and services, and the highest levels of convenience can be accessed through our mobile banking app on your smartphone.

Customers can visit the app store related to their phone’s operating system and download the app to sign up for an account in the convenience of their homes, offices or anywhere of their choice.

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) has delivered a major fintech innovation by being the first bank in Barbados to offer virtual debit cards and cardless transactions at its ABMs. Within the mobile banking app, there is an embedded debit card icon that allows clients to conduct transactions at the ABMs.

“Our launch is a signal of progress for the banking sector in Barbados. We are coming to market with proven, cutting-edge products and services that streamline and simplify everyday banking and deliver superior customer value. We are excited to launch our bank and will continue to relentlessly innovate so that our customers are able to bank the way they want in a cost-effective manner”, Thomas asserted.

Sagicor Bank (Barbados) looks forward to providing a rewarding banking experience to its customers in Barbados while building on the strong franchise and track record of innovation of its parent, Sagicor Financial Company, which has operated successfully in the Caribbean for over 180 years.