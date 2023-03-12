ROAD PAINTING FOR PASSAGE ROAD – MOTORISTS URGED TO BE CAUTIOUS

by Bajan Reporter / March 12th, 2023

The Road Marking Crew from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) will paint the newly paved section of road in Bank Hall, St. Michael from Monday 13th March to Thursday 17th March depending on weather conditions.

The crew will work from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. each night. Painting will take place from Passage Road through to Bank Hall junction and along the road near the Abundant Life Assemblies.

Due to the nature of the work, workmen will be in the roadway. Motorists are strongly urged to drive slowly and follow the instructions of flag persons and signage while traversing this site.

MTWW thanks motorists for their understanding and cooperation.

