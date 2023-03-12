ROAD PAINTING FOR PASSAGE ROAD – MOTORISTS URGED TO BE CAUTIOUS

The Road Marking Crew from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) will paint the newly paved section of road in Bank Hall, St. Michael from Monday 13th March to Thursday 17th March depending on weather conditions.

The crew will work from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. each night. Painting will take place from Passage Road through to Bank Hall junction and along the road near the Abundant Life Assemblies.

MTWW thanks motorists for their understanding and cooperation.