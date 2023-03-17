Renegades Thump Tridents in Barbados Rugby
The rugby men’s XVs clash between Renegades and Tridents last weekend at the Historic Garrison Savannah was extremely one-sided. Despite some heroic single-handed efforts from individual players, the Tridents were down 17 to nothing at half-time. Ball-handling errors and other missteps led to a very disappointing performance by the team. Renegades, in sharp contrast, operated like a well-oiled machine, making up yards and forcing turnovers on a regular basis.
One spectator quipped that at least they were not beaten as soundly as England’s humiliating 53-10 trouncing by France in that day’s Six Nations match. In the other Saturday match, Wales ran roughshod over Italy to win 29-17.
The next local senior men’s fixture will take place on Saturday, March 25, between Scorpions and Tridents. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:00 pm. Get Into Rugby (GIR) Barbados has also resumed their Saturday tag rugby sessions for children ages 5-11, every Saturday morning at 10:00 am, at a cost of $25.00 per month, per child. Stay tuned for upcoming events like the Easter Camp and Rugby & Souse! Follow Barbados Rugby on social media.