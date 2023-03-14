Record-breaking rum bottle for P&O Cruises Barbados naming event

P&O Cruises will name its newest ship Arvia in Barbados on Thursday March 16, 2023 with the world’s largest bottle of rum for the traditional bottle smash.

Arvia will be officially named by global performer Nicole Scherzinger in a beachside ceremony to be broadcast live on YouTube. With the well-known words of “I name this ship Arvia, may God bless her and all who sail in her” a lever will release the specially commissioned bottle which will hold 15 litres of Mount Gay Black Barrel.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Our naming party in Barbados is a world first and so it had to be rum. Rum is the very essence of Barbados and as the world’s oldest ocean cruise line we simply had to pair with the world’s oldest running rum distillery and create what we believe to be the world’s largest bottle of rum. Mount Gay has a long and distinguished history and affiliation with the sea – it is a perfect mix.

“Seafarers have always believed that breaking a bottle as the ship was launched afforded it luck and good fortune for the many journeys that lay ahead. Spirits were traditionally used for these ceremonies and it is only in more recent years that this has been replaced by Champagne. We are delighted to partner with Mount Gay and we will be proud to have a replica bottle remain with us on board Arvia to sail around the world as a reminder of this very special day.”

Mount Gay managing director Antoine Couvreur said “Mount Gay has had a long historical connection with sailing. At the heart of this shared story is Barbados, the birthplace of rum. Since 1703, honouring our authentic heritage has made Mount Gay the drink of choice for sailors and the maritime industry as a whole. We are delighted to partner with P&O Cruises for this historic bottle smash as we celebrate our 320th Anniversary this year.”

The bottle of Mount Gay Black Barrel to be used for Arvia’s naming is a specially produced Demi John. This type of bottle was traditionally used from the 18th Century to store and transport rum.

Arvia’s naming party will be hosted by DJ’s Trevor Nelson and Sara Cox and will feature an exclusive performance from Olly Murs as well as the spectacular closing finale from the ship’s godmother and new entertainment partner Nicole Scherzinger.

