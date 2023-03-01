QEH welcomes nine new Interns

The Director of Medical Services (Ag) of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Chaynie Williams just welcomed nine doctors as they commenced their one-year internship programme with the hospital, in partial fulfilment of the requirement to practise Medicine in Barbados.

In her address Dr. Williams reminded the Interns to work hard in their respective departments every day.

Before welcoming them into the hospital officially, she prompted the youthful Doctors to utilise the help and assistance that is always nearby citing that “there is always someone to call on to ask a question when needed“.

The doctors were all smiles and appeared ready for the challenge as they proceeded to their assigned departments in the hospital. The QEH embrace them to the profession and wish them a successful and rewarding internship.