PRIME MINISTER OF BARBADOS OBSERVES THE START OF RAMADAN

As Barbadians whose very motto embodies “industry” we can too often find ourselves in a state of perennial occupation with the daily grind of life. We find ourselves in a state where so often our focus is only on ourselves and those closest to us.

Today, however, as we celebrate the start of Ramadan 2023, we should all find it a most opportune moment to pause, reflect and consider the larger meaning of life. And we cannot do that without recognising the presence of the Supreme Being who admonishes us all to fulfill our duty to “generosity, charity and kinship“.

Without doubt, Barbados has grown into a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious society with an enviable record of tolerance — but we still have some way to go in achieving the goal of creating a community that is genuinely inclusive, across the board.

But we can reach this goal by paying far less attention to the factors that separate us, and more to those that recognise our common humanity, regardless of our colour or religion.

So, to all my Muslims family, as you elevate your level of spiritual and physical submission to God over the next month, don’t just look inward, but act in ways that will change our world for the better as you focus on generosity, charity and kinship — embracing all as brothers and sisters worthy of your love and kindness.

May the success of your celebration of Ramadan reverberate across our land, across our region and across our world.