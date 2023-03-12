No fooling – Santo Domingo authorises 15% minimum wage increase effective 1st April

Dominican Republic’s National Salary Committee under their Ministry of Labor approved a 15% increase in minimum wages for private employees not in pre-determined sectors as of 1 April 2023. An additional 4% was approved to go into effect in February 2024.

Minimum wages in non-sectorized companies range from RD$11,900 in microbusiness to RD$21,000 in large businesses.

Their wage increase is expected to be followed by increases by sectors – tourism, free zones, construction, farming, etc.