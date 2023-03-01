(Month of the Disabled) Come Run, Walk or Wheel with the National Disabilities Unit

by Bajan Reporter / March 1st, 2023

Show your support for the community of Persons with #Disabilities.

Come Run, Walk or Wheel (bicycle, wheelchair, pram) on Saturday, 25th March from Cheapside, St, Michael from 8.00 a.m. to the grounds of the National Disabilities Unit on Lower Collymore Rock.

Registration is $5.00 payable at the NDU from Wednesday 1 March to Friday 24 March between 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Wear the colour of the organisation you are supporting, and proceeds will be donated to the organisation of your choice that promotes the interests of Persons with Disabilities.

Then from 9.30 a.m. on the grounds of the NDU there will be an #Entrepreneurial Market and Fair where persons with disabilities will showcase their products and services.

Stay on for the evening and watch the movies, Sea Beast and Minions, the Rise of Gru all for free with your family and friends.

