Jah Cure’s Music Video Sequel to “Everything” is “Undeniable.”

GRAMMY-Award nominated reggae star Jah Cure debuts the music video for “Undeniable,” the music video sequel to “Everything.” “Undeniable” is the title track from the artists newest album released February 17th.

Picking up the storyline from the previous video for “Everything” (the song featurs Ghanian Reggae star Stonebwoy), director SAMO develops the plot between two lovers who cannot deny the love they have for each other.

Female lead, Jonelle McPherson and male lead actor JR Robinson (both former students at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica) enact the story of a couple who keep coming back to each other. “Undeniable” is carried largely by the performances of the two young actors, under the direction of the visionary Jamaican filmmaker Sameel “SAMO” Johnson.

“Undeniable,” introduces Kaylan Arnold, a talented young Haitian-Belizean singer/songwriter from Miami. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Reggae charts in several countries (Japan, UK, France, Switzerland) and #2 in others (USA, Canada, Germany.)

Richard Banton of VIBE 105 FM in Toronto says Undeniable is “filled with passionate and soulful vocals with traditional Reggae riffs.” Kiki Archer, Editor-in-Chief of IMPRINT Magazine says “this is Lover’s Rock that fans enjoy hearing.”