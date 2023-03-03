IOC President to visit Barbados next week

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach OLY, is set to visit Barbados from March 8 to 10 as part of an official tour of Central America and the Caribbean.

On this inaugural visit to the island, Bach, who will be accompanied by the President of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, will pay a courtesy call to the President of Barbados, Her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, and have discussions with Prime Minister, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, and the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Inc.’s Board of Directors.

On March 9, Bach, a 1976 Olympic gold medalist in Fencing, will tour the BOA’s headquarters and the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Wildey, where he will unveil a new billboard to celebrate the country’s sporting achievements, before engaging with the local media.

Sandra Osborne, President of the Barbados Olympic Association, reflected on the IOC President’s upcoming visit and said the BOA and Barbados are proud to host him and his delegation.

“It is an honour to welcome President Bach to Barbados and the BOA. We have a rich and proud history of competing in international competition, including the Olympics. In fact, our track record in regional and international Games shown by the likes of, most recently, Sada Williams, Shane Brathwaite and Jonathan Jones and previously by Olympic bronze medalist Obadele Thompson, is to be commended and celebrated.”

Osborne also said, “Achieving success at various Games is always high on the agenda, but the BOA’s support for athletes and sport in general goes beyond competition. Since becoming a member of the International Olympic Committee over 60 years ago, the BOA has been working assiduously to advance sport for all in Barbados. As a National Olympic Committee, we also promote education in sport, gender equity and environmental sustainability, which are manifested in several of our activities.”

Bach is the third IOC President to visit Barbados since the BOA was recognized by the IOC in 1955.