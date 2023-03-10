February Water Bills Late

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise some customers in parts of St. Michael and St. George that they may receive their February water bills after the respective payment due dates.

Customers querying bill balances are reminded that they can call 434-4292 where account balances are available via the automated system. Persons can also email customercare@bwa.gov.bb for assistance.

If you are following a payment plan, you are reminded to continue paying the agreed sum in addition to your current water charges.

Persons wishing to make an agreement and payment can visit the BWA, Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm.

The Authority wishes to thank the affected customers for their patience and understanding.