Exciting activities continue to be added to enhance one of Barbados’ top attractions

Marc Melville, the CEO of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, the company charged with managing Harrison’s Cave, confirmed that they had completed Phase Four of the renovation programme with the refurbishment of The Green Monkey Pool Bar and Grill, inclusive of the new pool and the introduction of The Pride of Barbados Nature Trail and Aviary. Both were just officially opened by Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism and International Transport.

“Over the last two years I have shared with you my focus and commitment to enhancing the natural beauty of Harrison’s Cave, by introducing a diverse set of activities which encourage our guests to stay on site longer or to keep coming back.” Mr Melville confirmed. “As of today, we have added the Monkey Zipline Adventure, the Gully Challenge Course, the Welchman Hall Gift Shop & Boutique, the Discover Barbados Video Room, the Mount Gay History Room and Rum Tasting Experience as well as enhancements to the Visitor Reception Centre, all to the tune of an investment in excess of BDS$5 million to date.”

He said, “Our work was severely impacted by Covid-19, however we reopened to the public in July 2021, and I am pleased to report we are almost back on track with persons visiting the Cave and returning to take advantage of the new activities we have added – this has always been our vison.”

He added, “To celebrate this support, we wish to thank all those who visited over the last two years and are pleased to launch our All You Can Play Summer Promotion which will run from May 15th to September 15h. The promotion will include discounts on tour packages as well as exciting events on property throughout the summer. In addition, our Annual Membership Program will also shortly be rolled out, which will allow persons access to the Park and special offers throughout the year.

Andrea Franklin, Country Manager, Chukka Barbados announced that work continues by the Chukka Foundation which has been established to work for the enhancement of surrounding communities and to protect its heritage status.

She said, ‘We successfully hosted our first official community outreach activity with the children of the surrounding areas in December 2022 and Our Love Up the Elderly Day on Valentine’s Day this year. A series of other events are planned for the remainder of 2023.”

Ms. Franklin also spoke to new activities to be added as part of Phase Five of Chukka’s enhancement programme. “Over the next year we will begin enhancements to the Cave Interpretive Centre to bring that area in line with the rest of what we are doing here. This will include modernization of the overall audio-visual experience and incorporation of a more interactive environment. Installation of the new stairway to the lower level of the park is also set to begin in a few months, as well as increasing the retail options on site through the opening up of the kiosks.”