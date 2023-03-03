ECCB Engages The Marketing Machine as Principal Marketing Agency for DCash

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is excited to announce that it has engaged The Marketing Machine, a full-service marketing consultancy firm, as the principal marketing agency for DCash, the digital version of the Eastern Caribbean (EC) Dollar.

The Marketing Machine which is Antigua and Barbuda-based was selected through a competitive tendering process that began in April 2022 and saw participation from several internationally recognised marketing firms from around the Caribbean and North America.

Speaking on the award, Karina A. Johnson, Project Manager of the DCash pilot project noted, “Just as important as the security and robustness of the DCash technology is the ability to effectively engage with the ECCU public about how DCash can impact the lives and performance of the people and businesses of the region. With The Marketing Machine, we believe we have found an able partner to drive this message with creativity and clarity.”

The Marketing Machine will devise and implement strategies to increase visibility of the DCash brand and drive the aggressive expansion of the DCash user network across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). Its marketing activities, campaigns and strategies for DCash will focus on increasing public awareness, education and usage to expand the DCash ecosystem.

“DCash is an amazing innovation for the people of our region, and we at The Marketing Machine are extremely proud to have won the bid for this important project.” CEO of the Marketing Machine, Chalita Rose said.

Mr. Rose added: “With our hands-on acquisition approach, our engagement

with the ECCB will impact the growth of DCash. The Marketing Machine team will leverage its unique talents, network and proven creative initiatives in bringing the desired results to the ECCB’s efforts in putting the convenience, speed and safety of DCash in the hands of the people of the region.”

DCash is now being piloted in all eight ECCU countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. More information on DCash is available on its website www.dcashec.com.