Country Songstress To Release New Music, Including Original, “Straight-Up Country Crazy”

by Bajan Reporter / March 16th, 2023

Country singer-songwriter Brei Carter announces new music is on the way for 2023 via her recent global music distribution partnership with Brown Lee Entertainment & The Orchard. Carter puts a slightly sultry, yet sophisticated southern touch on a Kris Kristofferson classic tune, “For The Good Times,” available April 14 everywhere cutting the song with established Nashville producer and composer Curt Ryle (Taylor Swift, Pam Tillis, Brooks & Dunn) from his private studio.
Carter is also working on a new music video to rollout in April for the song which was first released by Bill Nash in 1968. However, it was Ray Price who first turned it into a #1 country hit in 1970 with subsequent popularized recordings from Al Green and Wayne Newton. Pre-save “For The Good Times” now at orcd.co/forthegoodtimesbreicarter.
“<em>I wanted to record the song because of the message I think it represents, and that’s not taking anyone or anything for granted</em>,” said Carter. “<em>Love can be here today and gone tomorrow, and sometimes people just grow apart. It says that no matter what, life goes on so we should make the most of every moment. That’s a reminder that I think about in everything that I do</em>.”

The up-and-coming Nashville-based songstress who was recently featured by WSMV-TV about her growing music career is also preparing her next original song project, the jovial pop-country anthemic “Straight Up Country Crazy,” (private listen here) also in the works for an early June release. Carter will also roll out another new video to accompany the project, which is being filmed, produced and directed by Karl Weidmann of Southern Cabin Films.
“I wanted to make sure that there was no doubt that this girl is country through and through,” Carter said. “Country roots, it’s in my blood. Now, as an adult, I still can’t get enough of it! Straight up country crazy is what I like to call it!”

Carter released her first full length album independently in 2022, the critically acclaimed Brand New Country, an eclectic mix of songs which explores Carter’s various country, soul and R&B musical roots, and recorded with a variety of prominent musical producers including Curt Ryle, Jason Wyatt, William Washington WLPWR, Bridgetown, and others.
