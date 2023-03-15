CITIZENS URGED TO PRESENT ONLY AUTHENTIC DOCUMENTS TO BARBADOS LICENSING AUTHORITY

by Bajan Reporter / March 15th, 2023

Chief Licensing Officer (CLO) of the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA), Virgil Knight has confirmed that an incident which required police assistance occurred today, Wednesday, March 15, at the Driving Licence Department of the BLA.

"I can confirm that there was an incident at the Barbados Licensing Authority in the Driving Licence section where a customer presented documents for a transfer of a licence which appeared to be fraudulent. The customer became agitated and aggressive, and police were summoned to the scene," Mr. Knight explained.

“I can confirm that there was an incident at the Barbados Licensing Authority in the Driving Licence section where a customer presented documents for a transfer of a licence which appeared to be fraudulent. The customer became agitated and aggressive, and police were summoned to the scene,” Mr. Knight explained.

The CLO added that the BLA accepted only authentic documents and urged citizens to comply with the law.

We at the BLA have improved our surveillance and verification of documents presented to us for transfer of licences. Kindly be aware that only authentic documents will be accepted at the BLA in relation to the transfer of driving licences and registration of vehicles,” he advised.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen