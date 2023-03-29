Caribbean Linked partners with The Biennale Internationale d’Art Contemporain

Caribbean Linked is pleased to partner with BIAC-Réseaux, a project supported by the EU funds Interreg Caraïbes, the Collectivité Territoriale de Martinique (CTM) and Campus Caraïbéen des Arts (CCA) on an intra-Caribbean residency supporting four artists who will each embark on a 4-week residency either in Martinique or Aruba.

The jury comprising representatives from Ateliers ’89 Punto di Beyas Arte Aruba, BIAC-Réseaux, CCA and Fresh Milk reviewed the open calls and collectively selected Franz Caba (Dominican Republic), Taisha Carrington (Barbados), Chamika Germain (St. Martin) and Brice Lautric (Guadeloupe).

Caba and Carrington are alumni of the Caribbean Linked residency programme which was established in 2012 and has supported over 60 artists, writers and curators hosted by Ateliers ’89, while Germain and Lautric are artists with diplomas issued by the CCA.

Caribbean Linked is a regional residency and exhibition organised by Ateliers ’89 in collaboration with ARC Inc. and The Fresh Milk Art Platform Inc.

This partnership with Martinique-based partners provides ongoing support to the Caribbean Linked alumni by building opportunities with our colleagues in the Francophone region. The BIAC-Réseaux project aims to strengthen cultural networks across the Caribbean through training and a chain of artistic events culminating with the BIAC, which will take place in Martinique from October to December 2023.

Curated by the South African curator Tumelo Mosaka, the show will bring together renowned Martinican, Caribbean and international artists and emerging practitioners.