BWA Conducting Emergency Repairs in Christ Church

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of Christ Church and

St. Philip that today, Friday March 10th it is currently conducting emergency repairs on a large diameter main in the vicinity of Ball Park Road.

As a result, customers in the following areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure:

Fairview

Dolphin Park

Kingsland

Water Street

Lowlands

Coverley

Four Square Valley

Leadvale

Parish Land

Pitchers Hill

Patrick’s

Thyme Bottom

Walronds

Woodbourne

Bright Hill

Highlands

Newton Terrace

Newton Park

Wotton

Kendal Hill

Gibbons

Balls Land

Callenders

Southern Heights

Providence

Pilgrim Road

Durants

Chancery Lane

Fairy Valley

Foul Bay

Harlington

Oldbury

Martins

and surrounding areas.

Tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents will be updated on the progress of the work.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these emergency repairs at Ball Park Road, Christ Church may cause, today Friday, March 10th.