BVIslander Publishes “Be Inspired: Poems by Linette Rabsatt” Kindle Edition

by Bajan Reporter / March 6th, 2023

Mere days ago, Linette published her first book of poetry, “Be Inspired: Poems by Linette Rabsatt,” for Kindle. Her poetry collection includes over 200 poems written between 1996 and 2003; however, this book consists of fourteen pieces she handpicked for this collection. Topics include love, life challenges, music, and religion.

Her favorite piece is "<strong>Bob Marley Vibrations</strong>" because it contains several popular song titles by Marley. She performed this piece during online poetry readings with audiences in the United Kingdom and the United States. She is also proud to share "<strong>Proud and Out Loud</strong>," which she wrote during an online poetry workshop.

Her favorite piece is “Bob Marley Vibrations” because it contains several popular song titles by Marley. She performed this piece during online poetry readings with audiences in the United Kingdom and the United States. She is also proud to share “Proud and Out Loud,” which she wrote during an online poetry workshop.

Linette is a Virgin Islander with roots in the British and United States Virgin Islands. Her writing journey started during an English course with Dr. Vincent Cooper at the University of the Virgin Islands. Her work has been published in Virgin Islands Callaloo: Poems from the Caribbean and Visual Verse. In addition, she shares some pieces in British Virgin Islands newspapers and on her blog, Words of Ribbon.

To learn more about “Be Inspired: Poems by Linette Rabsatt” Kindle Edition, click here.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen