BVIslander Publishes “Be Inspired: Poems by Linette Rabsatt” Kindle Edition

Mere days ago, Linette published her first book of poetry, “Be Inspired: Poems by Linette Rabsatt,” for Kindle. Her poetry collection includes over 200 poems written between 1996 and 2003; however, this book consists of fourteen pieces she handpicked for this collection. Topics include love, life challenges, music, and religion.

Linette is a Virgin Islander with roots in the British and United States Virgin Islands. Her writing journey started during an English course with Dr. Vincent Cooper at the University of the Virgin Islands. Her work has been published in Virgin Islands Callaloo: Poems from the Caribbean and Visual Verse. In addition, she shares some pieces in British Virgin Islands newspapers and on her blog, Words of Ribbon.

To learn more about “Be Inspired: Poems by Linette Rabsatt” Kindle Edition, click here.