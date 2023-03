B’Twixt Now and Sunrise: The Authentic Cut (2023) – Val Kilmer, Elle Fanning

When struggling supernatural fiction writer Hall Baltimore arrives in an isolated small town as part of his book tour, he hears about the local lore of vampires and an infamous mass murder. Eager for inspiration, Baltimore is swept into a surreal fever dream of eccentric characters — from the oddball sheriff to the ghost of a young girl to visions of Edgar Allan Poe — that force him to confront his own troubled past.