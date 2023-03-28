Across the faiths: A celebration of the overlapping holy days and religious festivals during April

There are a variety of religions within the college community. The discussion seeks to highlight the festivals occurring during the Month of April and their significance.

For example, Hindus celebrate Tamil New Year 2023 which marks the beginning of Chithirai month on the 14th of April; Christians celebrate Easter on April 9th; On April 5th, Jews celebrate Passover; Muslims celebrate Ramadan which, this year, begins on March 22nd and ends on April 20th.

Members of the public are invited.