ABOUT MY FATHER (2023) Robert De Niro, Comedy

by Bajan Reporter / March 15th, 2023

Director: Laura Terruso Writers: Austen Earl & Sebastian Maniscalco Stars: Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall & Leslie Bibb

When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents.

