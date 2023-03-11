A Crime Thriller as Spicy as Jamaican Jerk Sauce: “Jam Run” by Russell Brooks

After touring Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto in 2022, suspense thriller author Russell Brooks returns with Jam Run—his fifth novel. Set in Jamaica, the book targets readers who love an edge-of-your-seat thriller with conspiracies, betrayal, martial arts, sex and revenge. The book launch date ties into the story, honouring International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, at the Jamaica Association of Montreal. The book launch is hosted by awarded author Nigel Thomas.

Brooks’ goal was to create a crime thriller set within Afro-Caribbean culture. “Since the story is set in and around Montego Bay, making it as Jamaican as possible was important. I wanted to tell the story from Eddie Barrow’s point of view. Even though he’s Black, he sticks out like a sore thumb—especially when he has difficulty understanding the Jamaican Patois,” said Brooks. “And like Marvel’s Black Panther, it’s heavily Afrocentric, making it a unique story within its genre.”

What if crying out for help made you a target?

“Victims and witnesses of hate or sex crimes are discouraged from coming forward when social and systemic barriers exist. Unfortunately, this empowers the abusers,” said Brooks. “I’m deeply disturbed that today there is still high social acceptance of the ‘Buggery Law’ and other similar laws in the Caribbean. Targeting a community with laws that discriminate and vilify them negatively impacts society as a whole,” he added. These are some of the many roadblocks Eddie and Corey encounter in Jam Run. As a result, it complicates their attempts to get justice for the victim.

The novel is inspired by an event in Jamaica that sent shockwaves worldwide. “Jam Run is a gripping crime thriller about the ever-present menace and violence the LGBTQ community faces daily,” said Richard Burnett, Fugues Magazine columnist and Montreal journalist.

