TYLER PERRY GIVES $750K DONATION TO SAVE HOMES OF SR CITIZENS WHO CAN’T AFFORD PROPERTY TAXES

February 18th, 2023

Tyler Perry is back at it again!

According to a press release from the city of Atlanta, Perry will be donating close to $1 million to long-time senior residents to avoid displacement because of the rising costs of property values.

The studio owner contacted Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to offer a donation to help prevent the displacement of senior citizens. The money that Perry has donated, $750,000 will go toward providing much-needed help to low-income seniors in the city of Atlanta. The funds will be used toward the payment of those senior citizens’ property taxes.

The $750,000 donation will be done through Invest Atlanta Partnership, the nonprofit wing of the City’s economic development authority.

The money that the Madea producer donated will be used for paying back the property taxes that every low-income senior owed the city of Atlanta. There were more than 300 low-income seniors who currently owed back taxes. That money will also cover back taxes owed to the county as well as school taxes.

It will go toward freezing property taxes for 100 low-income seniors. This will be done by using the funds to pay the difference between what they are currently with property taxes and whatever property tax increases through a pilot program.

