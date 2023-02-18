Trade Researcher Participates on U.S. Sponsored Leadership Program

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to announce that Chelcee Brathwaite, former Trade Researcher with the Sir Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

The project which will run from February 11 to March 4 seeks to examine current federal, state, and local initiatives in international trade and export promotion; introduce innovative strategies for regional economic development and competitiveness in the global marketplace; explore the role of the United States in international trade and the impact of international trade agreements on U.S. business and economy; and review the U.S. economic system and the domestic economic forces that influence the policy-making process, with a focus on U.S. trade policy.

U. S. Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said, “Exchanges like the one Ms. Brathwaite is participating in are fabulous opportunities for us to highlight the values that the United States and Barbados share. Working together to promote social change we are building a stronger, more vibrant future for the next generation.”

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.