(Talk about Last Minute, Ye Godz!) 2-Day Rugby Camp during Midterm Break

by Bajan Reporter / February 21st, 2023

The upcoming midterm break brings with it a great opportunity for the island’s schoolchildren to Get Into Rugby.

On Thursday February 23rd and Friday February 24th, children from ages five to 18 are invited to the Garrison Savannah from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a rugby camp hosted by the elite players and coaches of the Barbados women’s national rugby team. On the off chance you haven’t already planned anything, eh?

Any queries can be addressed using the contact information on the flyer.

All are encouraged to come out with a packed lunch and plenty of water regardless of skill level or experience with rugby. Get Into Rugby (GIR) is the children-focused grassroots rugby initiative of World Rugby, the sport’s international governing body.

Anyone interested can register online now at the following link: https://form.jotform.com/230475403972861. The fee for the camp is $25.00 per camper per day.

